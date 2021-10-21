Deborah Redenius

ST. ANNE — Deborah L. Redenius, 60, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born July 12, 1961, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard and JoAnn Clouston Christiansen.

Deborah married Bruce Redenius on Sept. 15, 1979, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

She worked for more than 30 years for Echo Tech. She also worked at Riverside Medical Center and for many doctor’s offices over the years.

Deborah was an avid golfer. She enjoyed camping in the RV. Most of all, she loved her family and everyone loved her.

She was a parishioner of St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Bruce Redenius, of St. Anne; two sisters, Denise and Fred Macri, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Diane and Tom Grebner, of Limestone; her twin brother, Denny and Mary Jo Christiansen, of Limestone; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Ronald.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Rose Chapel in Kanakee.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

