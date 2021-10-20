Patricia Rouse-Launius

BRADLEY — Patricia “Pat” Rouse-Launius, 68, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 2, 1953, in Franklin, Ind., the daughter of Louis Rouse and Hildegard Ullersberger. Pat married James Marty Launius, in Kankakee. They were married for 28 years. He preceded her in death March 30, 2004.

Pat was employed at Kroehler Manufacturing in Bradley, until the time it closed in 1985. For many years, Pat was the owner operator of Sunset Laundromat and Tanning in Peotone. After retirement, she was a custodian at Bradley West Elementary School.

She loved gambling in Las Vegas, horseback riding, and being with her dog, Vizzy. Most of all, Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her father, Louis “Bud” Rouse, of Bradley; two daughters and one-son-law, Rechelle (Harry) Wingo and Deena Rabideau, all of Bourbonnais; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Louis “Chuck” (Loretta) Rouse, of Herscher, and Terry D. Rouse, of Bradley; three grandchildren, Megan Wingo, Brooke Wingo and Marek Rabideau, all of Bourbonnais; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Connor Wolcott; several nieces and nephews; and special furry friend, Vizzy.

In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her mother.

The family would like to thank Uplifted Care for the care and kindness extended to their family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

