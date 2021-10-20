KANKAKEE — Pandora Dean “Pam,” 66, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, at the Citadel Care Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Anthony Reed will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and social distance.

Pandora was born to Stanford and Annie Vera (Hoover) Blue on Sept. 8, 1955, in Chicago.

She was affiliated with the Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee.

Pandora had been married to Lee Dean Sr., in Chicago.

She received her Associate’s Degree and was a CNA for many years at various health care facilities before retiring from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Pandora enjoyed music and she loved to sing. She was a member of a bowling league and a pool league. She also loved watching movies and the television.

She is much loved and will be missed by her mother, Annie V. Blue, of Chebanse; her son, Lee A. (Antoinette) Dean Jr., of Kankakee; her daughter, T’Mocha (Kenyon) Wilhite, of Kankakee; her sisters, Florence (Carl) Merritt, of Chicago, Loris James, of Sun River Terrace, and Doris (Earl) Atkins, of Chebanse; her eight grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her father, Stanford; and her grandson, Lonnell J. Thomas Jr.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.