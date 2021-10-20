BRADLEY — Mary Jane Stueck, 79, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., also on Thursday, at St. John Paul II-West Campus, Kankakee.

Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside. Memorials may be made to the Franciscan Mission Associates, National Shrine of St. Jude or the Claretian Missionaries.

Please sign her onlline guestbook at clancygernon.com.