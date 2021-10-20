MOMENCE — Mary Anne Dowding, 71, of Momence, passed away Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Alice Rzeminski Surby.

She married Warren K. Dowding II, on Jan. 24, 1970, in Chicago. He preceded her in death June 26, 2004.

Surviving are three sons, Warren K. Dowding III, of Momence, William S. (Tracy) Dowding, of Bourbonnais, and Andrew P. (Christine) Dowding, of New Lenox; six grandchildren, Brynn Dowding, Trent Dowding, Aidan Dowding, Ella Dowding, Amelia Dowding and Andrew Dowding Jr.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Rita Surby and Sandra Kedzierski.

Mary Anne was retired from being a social worker at the Catholic Charities, where she had worked for 15 years.

She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, the Council of Catholic Women, served as the church’s organist and pianist for 35 years, and was a school bus driver and manager of Ryder Transportation for 15 years.

Mary Anne enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and cooking, but especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.