Geraldine Heimlich

MANTENO — Geraldine “Gerrie” Heimlich, 77, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at her home.

She was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Harvey, the daughter of George and Saverine “Sally” (Rosolowski) Freese. Gerrie married Tom M. Heimlich on Aug. 15, 1964, in Harvey. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2005.

Gerrie was an excellent cook and hosted all the family holidays at her home. She loved Christmas and wished every day was Christmas. Gerrie made the best Christmas cookies. She followed all her grandchildren in their sporting events and was an amazing grandmother and their biggest fan. Gerrie was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Ken and Roberta Heimlich, of Manteno, and Keith and Tiffany Heimlich, of Elwood; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Adam) Toepper, Nick (Amanda) Chavez, Stefanie Chavez, Mason Heimlich, Ross Heimlich and Noelle Heimlich; one sister, Dolores “Dolly” “Lardy” Roy; one sister-in-law, Joann Freese; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Thomas M. Heimlich, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, George Freese and Robert Freese.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.