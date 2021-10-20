Dayle Buckman

KANKAKEE — Dayle M. Buckman, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at St. Joseph Hospital, Joliet.

She was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Homer and Ida Belle (Erzinger) Reynolds. Dayle married Howard Buckman. He preceded her in death July 11, 2000.

Dayle was a technician at Manteno State Hospital and Shapiro Developmental Center for 45 years.

Dayle enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her dogs.

Surviving are one sister, Beverly Reick, of Herscher; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Howard; her parents; one son, Lawrence Buckman; one daughter, Laurel Starr; three sisters, Nedra Cipriani, Etoile Young and Delores Serwajtis; and three brothers, Vaughn, Homer and Eugene Reynolds.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

