Cecil Elsey Sr.

BRADLEY — Cecil H. Elsey Sr., 99, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 23, 1921, in Loogootee, Ind., the son of Arthur and Mahalia Elsey. Cecil married Madonna T. Martin on Aug. 17, 1946, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Aug. 27, 2014.

Cecil was a retired employee of Bradley Roper.

He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion.

Cecil was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having service during World War II at Normandy and the European Theater. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He had also been a longtime member of the Illinois National Guard.

He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, where he also served as an usher.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Cecil M. Elsey Jr., of Schererville, Ind., and Dennis and Diane Elsey, of Romeoville; one son-in-law, Bruce Gowler,of Bourbonnais; one sister, Minnie, of Indiana; and two grandchildren, Nicole Elsey and Laura Elsey.

In addition to his wife, Madonna Elsey, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Linda Gowler; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.