Eleanor Hackl

CLIFTON — Eleanor M. Hackl, 98, of Clifton, and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at Arcadia Care nursing home in Clifton.

She was born on May 7, 1923, in West Nyack, N.Y., the daughter of Arthur R. and Mary B. Datig Conklin.

Eleanor married Albert C. Hackl on Jan. 20, 1946, at the St. Ann Church in Nyack, N.Y. He preceded her in death Feb. 4, 1982.

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and David Wheeler, of Ottawa, Jane and John Haley, of Chebanse, and Anne and Leo Laviolette, of Roscoe; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David Hackl, of Watseka, and Tom and Deena Hackl, of Momence; one sister-in-law, Audrey Conklin, of West Nyack, N.Y.; along with 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ellen Hackl; two brothers, Charles Conklin and Arthur Conklin; two sisters, Anna MacDonnell and Mildred Moore; two grandchildren, Stephanie Hackl and Heidi Sun-Haley; and several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was employed at Park Manufacturing Company/J E Industrial Molding in Grant Park, for 15 years until its transfer to Easton, Pa. She served in various departments from secretary to comptroller. She also worked at Baker & Taylor in the publishers merchandising service division. She later worked from August of 1982 until retirement Dec. 31, 1990, at the Grant Park Community Unity School District 6, as a secretary to the superintendent and bookkeeper.

She had been a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, since moving to the Momence and Grant Park area in early 1946.

Eleanor was formerly a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 295, Den Mother for Boy Scouts of America, and vice president of the Grant Park PTO. She volunteered at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, and Good Shepherd Manor, Momence.

She was a classical violinist and played with the Symphonic Orchestra in Park Forest.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 11:15 a.m., also on Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.

Memorials may be made toward Masses.

