Donald Dean

ST. ANNE — Donald E. Dean, 73, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born July 8, 1948, in Union County, Ky., the son of Milton and Imogene (Daily) Dean. Donald married Merry Patterson on July 1, 1977, in Clarksville, Ind.

Donald retired as a truck driver for Schaafsma Sod Farm for many years.

He enjoyed decorating his golf cart and cruising around town. Donald never met a stranger and was always friendly. He spent a lot of time at Twisted Sisters Cafe, formerly Joey’s. Donald adored and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam conflict.

Surviving are his wife, Merry Dean, of St. Anne; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Jenny Pomaranski, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Scott Chamness, of Limestone; four grandchildren, Jared (Kelcie) Pomaranski, Carter Pomaranski (Kayla Trudeau), Grant Pomaranski and Caden Chamness; one great-grandchild on the way, Jamison Pomaranski; one sister, Bonnie Garcia, of Kentucky; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Cary and Jackie Dean and Gary and Lisa Dean, all of Kentucky; his mother-in-law, Loretta Ivey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Deacon Paul Sellers will officiate the service. Interment will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Disabled American Veterans.

