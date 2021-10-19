Death notices: Oct. 19, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Lynell Bolden,</strong> 70, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021) at his home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Lenard Banks Jr.,</strong> 68, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021) at his home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Celia L. Curtis</strong>, 94, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at Beecher Manor nursing home in Beecher. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Cecil H. Elsey Sr.</strong>, 99, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Geraldine “Gerrie” Heimlich,</strong> 77, of Manteno passed away Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Ellen Marie Romanetto (nee Kilbride),</strong> 76, of Gardner, passed away Sunday (Oct. 17, 2021) at River Crossing Nursing Home in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Alice Lydia Cole-Madson</strong>, 81, of St. Anne, were held Sept. 30 at First Reformed Church of Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating. Alice passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert.

Funeral services for <strong>Raymond F. Dionne</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 29 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Raymond passed away Sept. 15, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Beth Kingbird, Morgan and Mike Mittler, Chris and Nick Dionne, and Rob Joubert.

Funeral services for <strong>Kelly Wade Geiken</strong>, 65, of Roswell, Ga., were held Oct. 4 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating. Kelly passed away Sept. 27, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kert Glenzinski, Ryan Vaughan, Mike Hassett, Mike Deuschle, John Barrett and Mark Pilcher.

Funeral services for <strong>Doris Elizabeth Gromer</strong>, 95, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 5 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Doris passed away Sept. 29, 2021. Interment was in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Rockville Township. Pallbearers were Nancy Eppelsheimer, Donna and Wayne Jackson, and Jon, Austin and Jackson Cordes.

Funeral services for <strong>Lois G. Kirchman</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 2 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Lois passed away Sept. 28, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Luke Oswald, Aaron Houser, Nick Brouillette, Andrew Guenette, Kelly Frank and Schuyler Jackson.

Funeral services for <strong>Emily M. Taylor,</strong> 98, of Manteno, were held Oct. 7 at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Emily passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Inurnment was in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.