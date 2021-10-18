Randall Ullrich

PEOTONE — Randall “Randy” Allen Ullrich, 58, passed away from cancer, Friday (Oct. 15, 2021).

He was born April 13, 1963, and raised in Peotone. He graduated from Peotone High School in 1981 and continued his education at Joliet Junior College studying agriculture.

Randy deeply loved his wife, Patricia, whom he married in 1986.

He was employed as a semi-truck driver for R&J Cartage in Porter, Ind.

Randy was a member of Christ Community Church in Peotone, where he had served as an elder.

He served as loving shepherd and steady anchor for his wife and children. He utterly delighted in his role as grandfather and was known to many for his affection toward all children, earning him the nickname “baby whisperer.” One of his distinguishing characteristics was his love of music, which each of his children also share. Randy loved being close to creation. He spent much of his time cultivating gardens, keeping beehives, splitting firewood and conversing on his porch swing. Randy is treasured by countless others who have been touched by his gentle, gracious and loving spirit.

Above all, Randy passionately sought God’s glory and longed to see God’s kingdom on Earth. For that reason, he rarely missed an opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ. He always had a song of worship on his heart and he consistently attributed good things in life to the Lord. His life stands as an enduring testimony to the person of Jesus Christ. Without a doubt, he is now experiencing his greatest desire and deepest joy — being in the brilliant presence of God.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Ullrich; his father, Roger Ullrich; his mother-in-law, Ann (Hubert) Bishop; his children, Owen Ullrich, Aaron (Hannah) Ullrich, Anna (Ryan) Leander and Evan Ullrich; his grandchildren, Lailah Ullrich, Jude Ullrich, Isaiah Ullrich, Wade Ullrich, Araxie Ullrich, Elias Leander and Milo Leander; siblings, Ronda (Lee) Allott, Renee (Rory) Davis and Rebecca (Jerry) Maxwell.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Phyllis Ullrich; his father-in-law, Harold Toepper; and his son, Ethan Ullrich.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Christ Community Church, Peotone, officiated by Dave Alo, dear friend of the family.

Memorials may be made to Truckers Against Trafficking, online at truckersagainsttrafficking.org; Reckless Saints of Nowhere, recklesssaintsofnowhere.com; or Adopt a Soldier, adoptasoldier.com.

Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.