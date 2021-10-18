Mildred Katz

GRANT PARK — Mildred Irene Katz, 105, of Grant Park, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Friday (Oct. 15, 2021).

She was born Jan. 30, 1916, in Minonk, the oldest of five children born to Meine and Lillian Cirks. Mildred married Claude Katz on March 10, 1937, in Crown Point, Ind.

They had two daughters, Nyla Jean Schroeder (Allen), of Eagle River, Wis., and Connie Lynn Schrage, of Grant Park.

She and Claude shared 55 loving years of marriage together before Claude’s death in 1992.

Mildred felt most at home surrounded by her family. Holidays and weekends centered around her.

She loved spending time in her garden, where she grew vegetables for canning or freezing and beautiful flowers.

Mildred loved a good game of Pinochle with her siblings, friends or family.

She was also a die-hard Cubs fan and was thrilled when she was able to see them win the World Series.

Mildred was honored to be asked by the village to be the grand marshal for the Grant Park Fall Fest in 2019 and being given the key to the village as part of a village parade thrown to honor her 105th birthday.

A longtime member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, she enjoyed many years with the women’s guild and sewing circle. She excelled at sewing, quilting, crocheting, cooking and baking. Her great-grandchildren lovingly called her “grandma with the cookies.” She made countless garments and quilts for family and friends over the years.

Mildred was hard-working but had the ability to make any task enjoyable. She was a role model and wonderful influence for her family and all who knew her. She will always be remembered for her kindness and patience and the happiness and warmth that followed her.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Allen Schroeder; her grandson, Michael Allen Schroeder; three siblings and their spouses, Margaret (George) Frahm, Mabel (Emerson) Phebus and Arthur “Bud” (Mary) Cirks; and brother-in-law, Elmer Pfingsten.

Surviving are her sister, Minnie Pfingsten; her daughters; grandchildren, Renee Schroeder, Rockford, Kim (Charlie) Goehl, Elmhurst , Dave (Dawn) Schroeder, Grant Park and Missy (Chris) Benson, Grant Park; great-grandchildren, Christian, Chad, Caleb, Micaelyn and Caiden Benson, Meghan (Jon) Brown, Micaela (Nick) Hastings, John Goehl, Tyler Schroeder and Josh Schroeder; and great-great-grandchildren, Aria Schroeder, Sydney and Benjamin Hastings and Henry Brown; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. Monday, Oct. 18, at Hub Funeral Home, 111 S. Maple St., Grant Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park. Burial will be in Union Corners Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.