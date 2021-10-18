Etta Richmond

KANKAKEE — Etta Mae Richmond, 90, of Kankakee, quietly and peacefully transitioned from life temporal to life eternal in Heaven, from her home, at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Oct. 12, 2021).

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dr. Joel D. Mills officiating, and Pastor Lori K. Holmes as the eulogist. Entombment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Etta was born Aug. 19, 1931, to the union of Frank Edward Harris and Portia Payne Harris, in Topeka Kan. Moving to Fulton, Mo., she attended the Laboratory High School at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo. Continuing her undergraduate studies at Lincoln, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She would later earn a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

She and her high school beau, Nathan N. Richmond, were married Feb. 14, 1954, at her parents’ home, while he was on leave from Korea. Her first teaching job was in Mexico, Mo. Etta was offered a position in Kankakee, beginning a 37-year career in education in Kankakee. Upon Nathan’s discharge, her husband joined her. They joined the Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, where she was active as a choir member, vacation Bible school teacher, steward, WH&OMS (president for 25 years) and Lay Council member. Her membership spanned 66 years, including 27 years as “First Lady.”

Community involvements include but not limited to: Kankakee Federation of Teachers, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, NAACP, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and the Kankakee Minister’s Wive’s Fellowship.

Surviving are one son, Nathan N. Richmond Jr., of Bolingbrook; one adopted son, Richard Powell, of Kankakee; cousins, Sandra Richmond, Armentia (Charles), Dominique and Danielle Howerton and Marlecia Bagby, of Triangle, Va., Ryon (Jacqueline) and Bryon Richmond, of Columbia, Mo., Bertina (Stephon) Griffin, of St. Louis, Mo., and Franklin Richmond, of Jefferson City, Mo.; brother-in-law, Lavore (Alice) Richmond Sr., of Fulton, Mo.; nephews, Lavore (Suzanne) Richmond Jr., of Fredericksburg, Va., Kevin (Rayna) and Grant Richmond, of Bremerton, Wash.; a niece, Gloria Richmond, of Fulton, Mo.; and her college roommate, Hester Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minn.

Preceding her demise were her husband; parents; brother, Dr. Edward E. Harris PhD; and two aunts.

