Anna Einfeldt

BRADLEY — Anna Mary Einfeldt, 96, of Bradley, passed away comfortably at home, surrounded by loved ones, Saturday (Oct. 16, 2021).

Anna was a devout Catholic, who had a deep and abiding love for her family and friends. She always had a smile and a good word for people of all walks of life. She readily gave her time and support to improve the lives of others.

She was born Oct. 10, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Rosa (Dardi) Serafini, in Kankakee.

After graduating from St. Joseph Seminary in Kankakee, Anna went on to work at the Joliet Arsenal during World War II. After the war, Anna was a homemaker and after raising her family, worked at Shapiro Developmental Center until she retired in 1986.

On Dec. 26, 1943, Anna married the love of her life, Frank Einfeldt, at St. Rose Parish in Kankakee.

Anna and Frank had five children together: Pamela (Ronald) Gean, of New Lenox, Michael (Sandra) Einfeldt, of Bellevue, Wash., Craig Einfeldt, of Bradley, Stephen (Cathy) Einfeldt, of Bourbonnais, and Mary (Kenneth) Jones, of Scottsdale, Ariz.

She was an active and founding member of St. Martin’s Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan. In 1998, the St. Martin’s Council of Women awarded her Woman of the Year. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy. Anna was dedicated to helping others by delivering Meals on Wheels, and spending as much time as she could with family and friends. As a couple, Anna and Frank were avid world travelers.

Surviving are her five children, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Angelo, Roger and William Serafini.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at St. John Paul II, West Campus. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

