Ronald Meli

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Ronald Paul Meli, 75, of Longwood, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Oct. 1, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Margaret “Joyce” (Glenn) Meli. Ron married the love of his life, Nancy (Kaminsky), on Aug. 9, 1969. She survives.

He graduated from Kankakee Senior High School in 1965.

Ron then joined the U.S. Army, where he was a drill instructor. He served from December 1965 to December 1967.

He was a customer service representative for CSX Railroad (previously Conrail) from which he retired in 2007 with 40 years of service.

Ron was an avid golfer and bowler, he coached softball and loved sports.

He loved his family and his two dogs, Duke and Fry.

Ron had a positive impact on many lives throughout his life and was in turn loved my many.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Nancy, are one daughter, Lisa (Daniel) Johnson, of Davis, Calif.; one grandson, Carlin Johnson; a brother, Rodney (Kathy) Meli, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend, Robert Martens, who helped with Ron’s care for the past few months.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul and Margaret “Joyce” Meli; and one brother, Rick Meli.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.