Robert Rashkin

PARKER, Colo. — Robert E. “Bob” Rashkin, 76, of Parker, Colo., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at his home, after battling Leukemia.

He was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Chicago, the only child of Jack and Evelyn Rashkin. Bob married Marilyn Campbell on Aug. 9, 2015, at Gaelic Park in Oak Forest.

He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School and received a journalism degree from the University of Missouri.

Bob was an avid reader and writer and loved music and singing. He had a lifelong love of philosophies and a dedication to worthy causes. During his years in Kankakee County, Bob had been active in many organizations, among them: Madcaps, the local Alzheimer’s Association, The Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, the Stelle Community, the Historical Society, and Friends of the Library. He had been a longtime member at the Kankakee YMCA, where he co-created the Living and Learning Lecture Series and sat on its board. Bob was a founding member of Wright in Kankakee and as a board member, sat on various committees, perhaps his favorite being the special events committee.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn; their “daughter,” Meadow Nook, son-in-law, Corey, and grandson, Carter, of Ventura, Calif.; cousins, Carole Cotter, of Glenview, Sandra Benson, of Santa Fe, N.M., Ron Benson, of Oklahoma, and Wendy Benson, of Minnesota.

Bob’s linguistic wit, kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. As Bob would say, “Onward and Upward.”

A celebration of life will be held in Kankakee in the spring of 2022.

Memorials may be made to Wright In Kankakee or the charity of the donor’s choice.