Norman Conner

ST. ANNE — Norman Philip Conner, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born Nov. 18, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Deane and Martha (Ojanovac) Conner. Norman married “the love of his life,” Jacquelyn Finefield, at Dyer United Methodist Church, Dyer, Ind. They celebrated 33 years together.

Norman had exceptional job opportunities in the United States and Southeast Asia. He was a man who was always true to self, taking great pride in his accomplishments. Here are a few of his many opportunities: Kennedy Space Center, Florida, NASA Launch Complex Pad Mechanic and Apollo/Saturn Launch, Tet. Offensive (Vietnam) maintained power plants for special forces, Sirikit Oilfield (Lankrabu, Thailand) Norman and his crew brought in the first offshore oil in Thailand, Royal Saudi Naval Forces (Saudi Arabia), certified instructor, propulsion engineering, high speed gunboats for the U.S.A., Natuna Islands (Indonesia), and maintained offshore oil/power plants. Norman worked for other companies also, including Azzarelli, Kankakee, and T.J. Lambrecht, Joliet.

He retired from Local 150, International Union of Operating Engineers, Countryside. Norman was a heavy-equipment operator and a proud union member.

Norman was a Korean War veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Guadalupe, in the West Pacific, Korea and Japan. His decorated medals included: National Defense Service Medal, United States Service Medal, China Service Medal and Korean Service Medal.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Norman was an avid NASCAR fan and was also a fan of the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Cubs. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, racing go-karts and riding his Vincent Black Shadow motorcycle. Norman took great pride in his many trucks and sports cars, and loved to cook and entertain guests at home. Most of all, he loved his home on the Kankakee River, and spending time with his good friends at the Aroma Park American Legion. He was a 34-year member of the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, Kankakee, and served on the Legion board as judge advocate. Norman was known as the “Legion Ambassador,” always greeting old friends and new friends, making them feel welcome. He was also a member of the VFW, Kankakee, Aroma Park Boat Club, Kankakee Valley Boat Club, and X-Line Sportsman Club, Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Jacquelyn Conner, of St. Anne; a sister-in-law, Lavonne Conner, of St. John, Ind.; a brother-in-law, Marion (Cathy) Mason, of Osceola, Ind.; a nephew, Brett (Jacquie) Conner, of Schererville, Ind., three nieces, Sheri (Tom) Burks, of Osceola, Ind., Colleen (Bryan) Mangan, of South Bend, Ind., and Chris (Steve) Benson, of Granger, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Sherry Rantz, of Bourbonnais; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Debra) Finefield, of Janesville, Wis., and Kevin (Ginger) Finefield, of Bourbonnais; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Rosemarie Crowder and Donna Mason; a brother, Dean Conner; a sister-in-law, Patricia Conner; a brother-in-law, Charles Crowder; a niece, Linda Crowder; and a nephew, Mark Crowder.

There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, with the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Deacon Milt Leppert, from St. George Catholic Church, will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, for family and friends at Aroma Park American Legion, Post 1019, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road., Kankakee, IL 60901.

