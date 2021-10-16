George Rusk

MOMENCE — George R. Rusk, 88, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 13, 2021) at his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Ira and Helen Saturnes Rusk. George married Elva M. Tremel on Nov. 30, 1957, in Hickory Hills. She survives.

Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Terrance (Teresa) Rusk, of Noblesville, Ind.; daughter and son-in-law, Catherine (Tom) Titus, of Centre Hall, Pa.; two brothers, Joe (Joan) Rusk, of Florida, and Richard Rusk, of Momence; his sister, Janet Lando, of Essex, Conn.; three grandchildren, Greg Rusk, Sara Rusk and Hope Titus; a great-granddaughter, Zoey Rusk; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a daughter, Samantha Rusk.

George was an industrial arts teacher in Forest Park for 10 years and retired as an electronics engineer.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954.

George was a scout master and a committee member of the Boy Scouts for several years.

He loved woodworking and tinkering with electronics. George volunteered at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Momence. He was a good golfer and played for many years.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Momence Honor Guard will provide military rites following the service. The Rev. Tom Titus will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

