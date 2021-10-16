Earle Overby

LOUDON, Tenn. — Earle Dean Overby passed into his heavenly home, peacefully, while sleeping, Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021), at the age of 79.

Earle was born and grew up on the family farm in Taylor, Wis. His family was one of the original settlers in the area.

He graduated from Taylor High School in 1960 and attended the University of Wisconsin in River Falls, Wis.

Earle served in the U.S. Army Officers Candidate School in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After fulfilling his service, he worked for Chicago Northwestern Railway which became Union Pacific as a railroad engineer — passenger and freight. Upon his retirement, he married his longtime girlfriend, Theresa (Terri) Hult, in February of 2009, in Hawaii. They moved to Tellico Village in Loudon, Tenn., in 2010.

He had been an avid league pool player and golfer, so he really enjoyed his golf and pool friends in Tellico Village. He started the Tellico Village Pool League.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Elvin and Alma Overby; and his in-laws, Marge and Einar Hult.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa (Terri) Hult Overby; sisters-in-law, Margie Milone (Bruce); brothers-in-law, Frederick Hult (Ann), and Stephen Hult (Cecilia); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Earle will be remembered as a kind and sweet person who was always looking for ways to help people.

Services will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Click Funeral Home and Cremations, Tellico Village Chapel.

