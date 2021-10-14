Lana McDade

MANTENO — Lana J. Dixon McDade, 69, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Oct. 8, 2021) at her home.

She was born Dec. 18, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the daughter of Jesse Earl Dixon and Mary Ella Dixon Farrell. On July 7, 2010, she married Guy McDade in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Lana was a superintendent in the Laborers Union. She volunteered for Ride 4 Life since its inception and was a member of the Manteno American Legion Auxiliary Post 755 and the Manteno Presbyterian Church. She visited every National Park in the United States except Yellowstone. Her motorcycle was her favorite toy!

Surviving are her children, Terri Jo (Tim) Reynolds, Mike (Cathy) McDade, Cari McDade and Amy (Tyrice) McDade Mitchell; sisters, Lois (Ron) Meyer and Linda (Steve) Garrison; brother, Chuck (Nancy) Dixon; brother-in-law, Bob (Nancy) McDade; grandchildren, Courtney (Jason) Bremer, Jordan Reynolds, Ethan McDade, Brandon McDade, CJ Agee, Olivia McDade, Trey Shawn Mitchell and Aryionna Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Reed Bremer and Leighton Bremer; and her mother.

Preceding her in death were her father; stepfather, James Farrell; and a great-granddaughter, Reagan Bremer.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, until the 4 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Ride 4 Life, 325 W. 7th, Manteno, IL 60950.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.