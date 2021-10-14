Elroy Pfingsten

WATSEKA — Elroy “Bud” Pfingsten, 90, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Oct. 11, 2021) at his home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth or the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.