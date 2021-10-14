KANKAKEE — Betty Jo Baker, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at her home.

She was born May 19, 1938, in Bristol, Va., the daughter of Gordon and Virginia (Meade) Barker. Betty Jo married George Baker on Dec. 14, 1956, in Bristol, Va.

Betty Jo Baker was a homemaker. She enjoyed camping and traveling, having visited 48 states. Betty Jo was a charter member of the Homemaker’s Association.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kankakee.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Perry (Sarah) Baker, of Chandler, Ariz., Alan (Cindy) Baker, of Limestone; one daughter, Zita Baker-Magruder, of Limestone; one sister and brother-in-law, Marie (Jerry) Statzer, of Bristol, Va.; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Gordon (Janet) Barker Jr. and Gary Barker, of Mendota, Va.; nine grandchildren, Mendy Corbett, Mitchell and Michael Kamp, Dustin and Matthew Baker, Ashley, Alissa, Adrena Baker-Lowery and Amelia Baker-Jackson; eight great-grandchildren, Shelby, Jaxon, Jayden, Skylar, Keenan, Kaizen, Lilliana and Jade.

Preceding her in death were her husband and her parents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Christopher Hines will officiate. Interment will follow in the Aroma Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kankakee.

