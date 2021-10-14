Bernice Abbe

PAXTON — Bernice E. Abbe, 92, of Paxton, passed away at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at the Villas of Holly Brook, Rantoul.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service, also at the church, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley.

Bernice was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Matteson, the daughter of Herbert and Adelia Stuenkel Stege. She married Edward C. Abbe on Sept. 3, 1949, in Matteson. He preceded her in death Nov. 11, 1994.

Surviving are two sons, Larry (Barbara) Abbe, of Paxton, Roger (Claudette) Abbe, of Grand Fork, N.D.; one daughter, Karen Abbe, of Paxton; six grandchildren, Heidi Hobbs, Danielle Andrist, Rachel Burchett, Ashley Short, Harrison Short and Keegan Abbe; five great-grandchildren, Aedan and Quinn-Abbey Hobbs, Sophia Burney and Emilia and Weldon Andrist.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark Abbe; a granddaughter, Mandy Abbe; and a sister, Lorraine Roemer.

Bernice grew up in the Tinley Park and Matteson area. She and her family moved from Mokena to Paxton on March 1, 1961.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and the Homemakers Social Club. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, Christ Lutheran High School or an organization of the donor’s choice.

