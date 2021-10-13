Robert Buckman

BONFIELD — Robert F. Buckman, of Bonfield, passed away Oct. 2, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Bob was born Sept. 12, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Ferdinand Buckman and Geneva Wilson.

In 1969, Bob graduated from Herscher High School and went on to work on the family farm. In addition to his family farm, Bob worked professionally for FS until he retired.

Bob married the love of his life, Kathyleen, on Sept. 23, 1972, at the Bonfield Lutheran Church. She survives.

Other than his love of farming, Bob was an avid motorcyclist, a bit of a daredevil in his younger years and still passionate about getting out on his snowmobile and 4-wheelers. It was hard to catch Bob not smiling but giving his grandchildren rides around the backyard and up and down the access roads always made him smile a little bigger. Bob was the best example of the unconditional love and the definition of a family man, loving and caring for his wife, children, grandchildren and anyone else who needed it along the way.

In addition to his wife; surviving are his son, Daniel Buckman, and grandchildren, Hayden, Khylee, Emma, and Gabriel. His daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Steve Granzow, and grandchildren, Isabella, Lillian, Everett and Eleanor. His sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanne Brown, and Linda and Ron Nelson; and brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Chris Sargent, Mike and Regiena Sargent, and Paul and Laura Sargent.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Geneva; father, Ferdinand; stepmother, Ethel; sister, Sandy; and nephew, Ron.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Jensen’s Funeral Home, 3639 E. State Route 17, Kankakee (1½ miles east of I-57 on Northside frontage road), with a short celebration of life service to follow at 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family.

