Lucille Drager

KANKAKEE — Lucille Irene Drager, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Butterfield Assisted Living in Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Indian Grove Township, the daughter of Carl and Emma Aberle Schmidtgall.

Lucille married Ronald Drager on Aug. 1, 1964, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Flanagan. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2003.

She was a homemaker and worked at Busse & Rieck.

Lucille enjoyed gardening, floral arranging, walking, baking and making homemade ice cream. She also enjoyed taking trips with her sisters. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are two sons, Mark (Cynthia) Drager, of Glendale Heights, and Craig (Kim) Drager, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Kim (Mike) Neal, of Kankakee, and Tina (Timothy) Gough, of Ripon, Wis.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lorene Davis, of Peoria, Erma Svoboda, of Rockford, and Marjorie (Ralph) Kuntz, of Fairbury.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and five sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Flanagan.

Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church.

