Donald Regnier

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Donald Joseph Regnier, 72, of Winter Haven, Fla., born in Kankakee, on Aug. 2, 1949, passed away peacefully Sept. 27, 2021, at his home in Winter Haven, surrounded by his loved ones.

Donald lived in Winter Haven with his wife for the last six years in Cypress Creek Village. He and his wife, Pat, had lived in Wataga, for 42 years.

He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic High School/Bishop McNamara.

Don completed his Bachelor of Business degree from Troy State, Montgomery, Ala.

He married Patricia Ann Liebendorfer on Dec. 18, 1971, and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this coming December.

Don owned and operated two hearing aid offices in Central Illinois.

He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, Fla., for the last six years and the prior 39 years at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Galesburg.

Don was a member of the Illinois Hearing Aid Society, the National Hearing Aid Society, Knox County Right to Life, Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Knights of Columbus and the Cypress Creek Village Board. He served in many capacities in these organizations.

He served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1974.

Preceding him in death were his brother Ronald Regnier; parents, Theresa Marie and Melvin Leo Regnier; and nephews, Brian Regnier and Shawn Beaupre.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia; two sons, Todd Michael, of Holland, Mich., and Scott Thomas and Amy, of Jefferson City, Mo.; three brothers, Jim and Kathy, of Bourbonnais, Tom and Sharon, of Louisville, Ky., and Rick Regnier, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Joseph, Madison Pedigo, Emma and Abigail; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral celebration will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 19, beginning with Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1311 Robinson Drive, Haines City, FL 33844. Inurnment will be at 12:30 p.m. in St. Matthew Catholic Church Grounds, 1991 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL. 33884. A celebration of life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Cypress Creek Village Clubhouse, 900 Heartwood Cypress Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33881.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1311 Robinson Drive, Haines City, FL 33844, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.

Funeral arrangements are by Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home of Auburndale, Fla.