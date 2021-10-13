David Beard

CLIFTON — David R. “Dave” “Davey” Beard, 64, of Clifton, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at his home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1956, the son of James and Lavern (Peters) Beard. Dave married Esther Ortega on May 1, 2015.

Dave was a maintenance man. He loved to fish in his special vacation spot in Cass Lake, Minn. Dave enjoyed golfing and making barbecues for his family. He was a very hard worker and loved to collect tools.

Surviving are his wife, Esther, of Clifton; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jared (Stephanie) Beard, of Bourbonnais, and Uzziel Ceja, of St. Anne; four daughters, Katie Beard, of Bourbonnais, Jasmin and Defni Ceja, of Virginia, and Brisa Ceja, of Clifton; one sister and brother-in-law, Jan (Steve) Beaulieu, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Carley and Gavin Beard, Kaylee Wheeler, Jaden Williams-Beard and Rosie Ceja; and three nephews, Jason, Andy and Joseph Beaulieu.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, James.

Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

