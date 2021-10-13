Charlene Rieken

CHEBANSE — Charlene J. Rieken, 81, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Oct. 9, 2021) at her home, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born March 1, 1940, the daughter of William and Bernice (Martin) Kleinert. Charlene married Ronald R. Rieken on Aug. 27, 1960. He preceded her in death Dec. 8, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Jackie (Randy) Singh, of Phoenix, Ariz.; two sons, Randy (Merri) Rieken, and Tim (Jill) Rieken, all of Clifton; a stepdaughter, Debbie (Denny) Rehn, of Kirkland; eight grandchildren, Ashlyn (Matt) McCoy, Zach Singh, Dustin Rieken, Holly (Chester) Ace, Mariana Rieken, Dylan Rieken, Sarah Rehn and Molly (Nick) Kisling; three great-grandchildren, Preston McCoy, Paisley Rieken and Sylvia Rieken; two brothers, Darryl (Ruth) Kleinert, of Chebanse, and Allyn (Marlis) Kleinert, of Ashkum; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlene graduated from Clifton Central High School in 1958.

She was a member of United Church of Christ in Chebanse.

Charlene was a homemaker, worked at First Trust Bank in Kankakee, and also worked in retail while living in Arizona. She loved spending time with her family, classmates, neighbors and friends. She loved making sure she had a connection with everyone by finding out their family history and where they were from. Charlene enjoyed decorating her house, herself and her dog for every holiday. She was very active in her church and loved to help with the Sunday school program.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Venita (Vernon) Kelly; and a brother-in-law, John Rieken.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Masks are required at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Christ or to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

