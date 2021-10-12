Oscar Martin

WATSEKA — Oscar Otto Martin, 97, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

Oscar was born June 5, 1924, in Milford, the son of Sam and Nettie (Shipman) Martin. He married Dallas A. Hinkle on Nov. 24, 1946, in Onarga. She preceded him in death March 3, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Merle; one sister, Kathleen; one son, Stanley Bruce Martin; and one daughter, Lynne Carol VanGrevenhof.

Surviving are one son, Randy Martin, of Silvis; one son-in-law, Dave VanGrevenhof; six grandchildren, Lance Martin, Heath Martin, Ross Martin, Kyle Martin, Heather Kracik and Courtney Barrett; 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Cassidy Olesen, Julia Kracik, Clara and Everett Martin, Chase and Spencer Martin, Charlotte Martin, and Caesar and Serenity Weston; one great-great-grandson, Greyson Garcia; and one sister, Lois.

Oscar served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He worked at UARCO for many years and later at Watseka Ford.

Oscar was a life-long member of First Christian Church in Watseka, as well as member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450. Oscar was a past master and life member of Watseka Masonic Lodge 446, where he has been a member for 68 years. He was a member of the Valley of Danville Scottish Rite where he was honored with the 33rd degree. He was also a member of the Eastern Star and Shriners.

Visitation will be from noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, until the 2 p.m. masonic service and then followed by the funeral service, all at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Wayne Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation.

