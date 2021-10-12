James Bringelson

MANTENO — James H. Bringelson, 77, of Manteno, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 26, 1944, the son of Harold and Eula (Kinder) Bringelson.

James was a farmer his entire life; and retired from Sears in 1992. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army; and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are his children, James (Robyne) Bringelson, of St. Anne, Eddy (Selena) Bringelson, of Happy Valley, Ore., and Alice Bringelson, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Christian, Atticus and Cody Bringelson; and a special friend, Dianna Duff, and her daughters, Dawn (Nancy) Duff and Deann (Trey) Raines.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, also at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.