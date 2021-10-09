William Walker

COAL CITY — William “Bill” L. Walker, 74, of Coal City, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at Lightways Joliet Hospice in Joliet.

He was born June 6, 1947, in Clarksville, Tenn., the son of Cecil and Virginia (Jackson) Walker. They preceded him in death, in addition to one brother, Richard.

Bill married Edith “Gay” Hertz on Nov. 10, 1973, in Watseka. She also preceded him in death, June 24, 2017.

Surviving are one son, Robbie (Amy) Walker, of Coal City; three daughters, Lori (Shawn) Edwards, of Watseka, Justi (David) Winke, of Diamond, and Natalie (Tyler) Sharpe, of Watseka; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Addi, Sydney, Paige, Griffin, Lanie, Braden and Vincent; and one brother, Phillip (Diane) Walker, of Parrish, Fla.

Bill was a cook in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Roy Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka, with military graveside rites by the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.