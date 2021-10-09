Robert Bolatto

CAMPUS — Robert Peter “Bob” Bolatto, 76, of Campus, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

He was born June 15, 1945, in Joliet, the son of Peter and Anna (Dvorak) Bolatto. Bob married Vicki Sites on July 8, 1972, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley.

Bob worked in security management at the Dresden Nuclear Station. He was a grain farmer and dairy cattle operator.

He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Bob collected John Deere toy model tractors.

Bob was a salesman for Burrus Seed Corn. He was a very talented ace marksman with a pistol. Bob could always be seen at his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He especially enjoyed seeing his grandchildren.

He was an active member of the Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene. He mowed the lawns at the church.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Vicki, of Campus; two sons, Joel Bolatto, of Raleigh, N.C., and Jay (Janie Smith) Bolatto, of Herscher; one daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Butch) Galeaz, of Campus; one sister, Anna Mae Boyd, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Brady Bolatto, of Roaring Spring, Pa., and Joslyn Galeaz, of Campus; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Frank Pullman; an infant brother; and his brother-in-law and godfather, Duane Boyd.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee. The Rev. Don Harrison will officiate the service.

Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus.

Memorials may be made to the Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee.

