Matthew Brown

BEAVERVILLE — Matthew Stirling “Matt,” “MattChoo,” “Matty,” Brown, 31, of Beaverville, passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born Feb. 15, 1990, in Spokane, Wash., the son of Michael and Rhonda (Brown) Brown.

Matt worked at the Papineau Meat Locker. On hot days, he would make beds of hay and tarps for shade for the cows waiting to be processed. His kind heart knew no bounds. Matt was his happiest when he was outdoors fishing and golfing. He smiled with his whole heart when he was with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving are his mother, Rhonda Emerson, of Beaverville; his father, Michael (Amanda) Brown, of Oak Forest; two sisters, Julie (Larry) Arquilla, of Naperville, and Sara (Antwan) Moore, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Logan (Amy) Brown, of Darien; paternal stepgrandparents, Tom and Donna Circks; paternal grandmother, Jacque Brown; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, who all adored him; and his beloved cat, “Cat.”

Preceding him in death were his brother, Tristan Emerson; maternal grandparents, Iraena and Roger Brown; paternal grandfather, Jewel Brown; and stepfather, Mike Emerson.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

