Mary Fritz

DWIGHT — Mary Rose Fritz, of Dwight, and formerly of Bradley, passed away Oct. 1, 2021.

Surviving are her four children and their spouses, Lenda and Larry Hunt, Antonia “Carmen” and Luis Macedo, Antonio “Tony” Alvarado and Pat Daily, and Terrance and Julie Fritz; her 10 grandchildren, Steve Bisaillon, Don Hunt, Bill Bisaillon, Jonathan Warmbir, Jamie Warmbir, Mathew Alvarado, Michelle Mitchell, Justin Fritz and Joshua Fritz and Jacob Fritz; along with 12 beloved great-grandchildren; three loving great-great-grandchildren; and several treasured nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Fredrick and Philomena Pasco; four brothers, Fred “Spatsy” Pasco, Leroy Pasco, Kenny Pasco and Don Pasco; and one sister, Betty Pasco.

Mary led many roles. First and foremost, she was a loving mother and the matriarch of her family. In her youth, Mary was a trapeze artist and high-wire walker.

She worked as a waitress at various restaurants around Kankakee.

Mary did community service as a room mother, Limestone Firebell and Lioness.

She became a Realtor, then owned and operated her jewelry/antiques store, The Gold Nugget.

Mary loved to gamble, fish, cook, snowmobile, garden, arrange flowers and swim.

She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Kankakee.

Near the end of her life, Mary reached up to heaven and called to her mother. While she will be sadly missed, her family is thankful that she and her mother are together in heaven.

A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the home of Terry and Julie Fritz, 1402 Bradley Way, Bourbonnais.