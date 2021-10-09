Kelly Johnson

KANKAKEE — Kelly R. Johnson, 55, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, following a short bout with cancer.

He was born Aug. 29, 1966, in Kankakee, the son of Terry D. and Gerilynn Froidcoeur Johnson.

Kelly married Amy Melvin in December of 1995, in Streator.

He was a chemical plant worker for most of his life.

Kelly was an avid Chicago Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed golfing, playing softball, boating and spending time with family and friends.

He was an active member in the community, supporting a wide range of organizations to include childrens sports, churches and schools.

Kelly will be dearly missed and remembered for his good humor, fun spirit and true love for his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Amy Johnson, of Kankakee; two sons, Lucas Johnson, of Kankakee, and Logan Johnson, of Kankakee; his father, Terry D. Johnson, of Kankakee; and his sister, Jennifer Johnson, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his mother; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. John Paul II – West Campus in Kankakee.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Monetary donations may be made to support burn victims to a foundation designated by family.

