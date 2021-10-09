Judith Lowey

BOURBONNAIS — Judith Ann Lowey, green thumb, recipe guessing, birdhouse and basket collecting, chocolate loving, opinionated, clean freak, nicknamed Judy Fruity and Granny, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) leaving Chicago Dough without its most loyal customer. She would have stayed loyal to McDonald’s but they got rid of the egg white delight.

Judy was born May 2, 1941, the daughter of Elmer and Bernice (Dominick) Beach. Preceding her in death are her parents; sisters-in-law, Sigrid Beach and Elsa Beach; and brother-in-law, Roger Ferrias.

Surviving are her brother, Ray Beach; and sister, Mary Ferrias.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Lee Lowey, on Aug. 1, 1959. He preceded her in death by a few short months. Her love for Jerry was undeniable. Jerry and Judy were quite literally inseparable. They even permed their hair together.

She owned an in-home daycare for 35 years and catered at Huffman’s Catering on the weekends. She had a lot of hobbies as well. She loved gardening, it was her therapy. She also loved cleaning, so she began cleaning houses after retirement. She could even be seen sweeping the street. She loved cooking and baking but never wrote actual recipes down. Many of her recipe cards in her recipe box end with “Good Luck” or “I’m guessing,” which makes them all the more fun!

Judy enjoyed scrapbooking and exercising to Richard Simmons VHS tapes early in the morning before her daycare kids arrived. She was always such a busy body. Dementia may have taken many of her memories, but she was still the same feisty Judy until the very end that we all knew and loved. She was never one to hold back, give in, or keep you guessing. She was always telling it just like it was. Hmmm I wonder which of her children and grandchildren are most like her.

Jerry and Judy shared three children together, Brian (Jill) Lowey, Lisa (Bob) Bodemer, and Lorie Lowey. Through her children is where her trademark statement “wait til your dad gets home” was created. They also shared six grandchildren, Ashley (special friend David Juergens) Wilkins, Jacob (Kayla) Lowey, Rebecca Bodemer, Kristine (Zackary) Charbonneau, Bethany Bodemer and Daniel Bodemer; as well as four great-grandchildren, Hadley Wilkins, Beckham Juergens and Bradley and Hayes Lowey. Sleepovers on grandma’s featherbed were plenty. The smell of fresh lilac bushes in the spring, watching soap operas during the daycare kids’ nap times, wearing sports bras, or as grandma renamed them, sexy tops in the heat of the summer and on vacations to Disney, catching crawdads in the creek, helping make homemade chocolate chip cookies and building snowmen in the winter were some of her kids’ and grandkids’ favorite memories with her. Grandma was her grandkids’ safe place, always came to the rescue when they needed it and was the best secret keeper. She always gave the best belly rubs when you weren’t feeling well, taught you that baby lotion fixed all ailments and knew how to put your hair in the perfect bump-less pony tail. Grandma didn’t just play grandma to her own grandkids but to all of her grandkids’ friends as well.

Judy loved celebrating every holiday imaginable. That meant decorating the entire house, sporting her holiday embroidered outfit with white Keds and giving gifts and cards. She loved spoiling others, including her daycare kids. Judy also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, craft show shopping, attending the Chicago Bears summer camps, going to the movies and visiting with her friends. She had a personality all her own, a unique zest for life, and endless love to give. Life will truly never be the same without her.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Jensen Funeral Home 3639 IL-17, Kankakee. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.