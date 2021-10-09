James Fairfield

STEWARDSON — James Burnell Fairfield, 84, of Stewardson, went to his Heavenly home at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 2, 2021. He passed away at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 7, at Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church in Effingham, with the Rev. John Hollis officiating. Graveside services followed in Audubon Cemetery in New Liberty, Pope County.

Funeral arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

Memorials may be given to the family.

James was born June 16, 1937, in Pope County, the son of Charlie and Katie (Medley) Fairfield. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Phyllis M. Powell on April 16, 1960, in Melrose Park. She preceded him in death Jan. 12, 2014.

James retired from the Henkel Corporation in Kankakee; and was enjoying retirement. He was a charter member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church in Bradley, and attended Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church in Effingham.

He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions and faithfully attending his church.

Surviving are his son, Zachary Fairfield, of Bourbonnais; daughters, Tammy (Gary) Ray, of Cleveland, Tenn., Jessica (Michael) Crabtree, of Shelbyville, and Katie (Joshua) Dandurand, of Strasburg; grandchildren, Russell Fairfield, of Effingham, and Kimber Jackson, of Strasburg; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Kira Fairfield, of Effingham, Peyton , Skylar and Kylee Dandurand, of Strasburg, Leah Long, and Alessa Long, Hunter Long and Eli Jackson, all of Strasburg; one sister, Flora Harris, of Metropolis; one brother, Roy Dale (Peggy) Fairfield, of Brookport; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie and Katie Fairfield, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Fairfield; four brothers, Samuel, Ralph Eugene, Charles and Robert Fairfield; and one sister, Mable Beatrice “Bea” Fandrey.

