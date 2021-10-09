Frances Fleming

MANTENO — Frances S. Fleming, 98, of Manteno, passed away Oct. 2, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Frances was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Frances Karpus Barnisky. She married Walter Fleming. He preceded her in death in 1993.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Dan) Loftus, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Joey Barnisky; and sister, Eleanor Dombe.

Frances retired from working a bank teller at Homewood Federal in Homewood.

A celebration of her life was given on her 98th birthday, on August 11, 2021, at her home. Family, friends and neighbors were all in attendance.

Frances was a member of the Manteno United Methodist Church as well as Methodist Senior Citizens and she loved her church friends.

She enjoyed the bus trips she took with her daughter with the Bourbonnais Township Park District and Bradley/Bourbonnais Senior Citizens.

Frances was an avid reader of mystery and romance stories and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. She also loved to color and in the past did many freehand drawings.

She loved living in Maple Valley Providence in Manteno, and was very proud of her home and loved her neighbors.

Dan and Karen would like to thank Arleen and her staff at Mayberry Junction for all their friendship, generosity and support they have given throughout the years. “They have been like a family to us,” Dan and Karen said.

Frances also enjoyed being welcomed at some of the events by the Prairie State Sams Camping group that Dan and Karen belong to.

A special mention to the 3-West staff at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital who cared for her. St. Mary’s Home Health Care has also provided Frances with rehabilitation care throughout the years such as nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy. The family would also like to thank her physicians who have cared for her for years and have done a wonderful job of keeping her healthy. She really liked her doctors. They were Dr. Philip Hays, Dr. Rebadio Sy and Dr. Nha Huynh.

Private inurnment will be at a later date in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.

Memorials may be made to the Manteno United Methodist Church Senior Citizens in Manteno.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

