CLIFTON — Debra Hemp, 68, of Clifton, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Debra was born March 24, 1953, in Park Rapids, Minn., the daughter of Durl and Mary Etta (Sartain) Loy. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Rick Hemp on Aug. 12, 1972, in Clifton. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 2020. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Perzee.

Surviving are three sons, Jason (Cara) Hemp, of Normal, Chad (Amy) Hemp, of Clifton, and Anthony (Katherine) Hemp, of Chebanse; two sisters, Nancy Ford, of Vienna, and Judy (Jim) Bailey, of Ashkum; two brothers, Kenneth Loy, of Florida, and Darin (Gina) Loy, of Kankakee; and seven grandchildren, Wesley Hemp, Tori Hemp, Sydney Moore, Isabelle, Clayton, Lorne and Lena Hemp.

Debra was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, where she served on the Alter Guild. She worked at Clifton Hospital, Prairieview Lutheran Home for 20 years, Village Inn, the Loft in Ashkum, and Russ and Rosie’s. She was a Den Leader, member of the Clifton Jaycees, and had her Dietary Manager Certification.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery in Danforth.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.

