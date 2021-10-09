WATSEKA — Debra Branz was reunited with her husband, Frank, and daughter, Alice, on Oct. 2, 2021.

She was born March 24, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Schumacher) Morrical.

Debra married Frank Branz on Sept. 27, 1975, in Kankakee.

She leaves a son, Frank Jr., of Watseka; a daughter, Shirley Wilson, of Chebanse; six grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; one brother, “Butch” Frank and his wife Betty, in Kentucky; one sister, Peggy Brough (Morrical) and her husband William “Bill,” of Caldwell; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Judy (Barber) and Jerry Norton and Richard Norton.

She was reunited in heaven with her husband, Frank; daughter, Alice; her parents; and two sisters, Eleanor Matuz and Patricia Stone.

A small memorial service will be held at a later date for a few select friends.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

