Donald Achten

LIMESTONE — Donald R. Achten, 86, of Limestone, passed away Monday (Oct. 4, 2021) at his home.

He was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Charles and Mary Agnes (Ewing) Achten.

Donald was a union electrician member of IBEW. He enjoyed woodcarving and farming, and was an avid fisherman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are four daughters, Kathleen and Justin Elliot, of Michigan, Tina and Kevin LeKrone, of Michigan, Rebecca and Randy Nechuta, of Michigan, and Heidi and Dwight Baird, of Illinois; one brother, Robert Achten, of Arizona; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and special friends, Sandra and Jim Lackey.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to College Church of the Nazarene.

