Margaret Billadeau

KANKAKEE — Margaret J. Billadeau, 94, of Kankakee, passed away at her home Sunday (Oct. 3, 2021) after a short illness.

She was born June 23, 1927, in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Frank C. and Marguerite (Kilkenny) Benoit. She married Edward H. Billadeau on May 22, 1948. He preceded her in death April 13, 2009.

Mag/Maggie was a homemaker and “second mother” to many of her children’s friends, nieces and nephews. She and her husband were longtime volunteers at the Kankakee County Museum. Mag was a member of the St. Patrick’s Church Council of Catholic Women, and a past den mother for Cub Scout Troup 300. She worked many garage sales, Bingo nights, Huddle Club events, and every Madcap production at Bishop McNamara. She enjoyed playing Bridge, gardening, was an avid reader and loved to take a ride by the river to look for her swans.

Surviving are a daughter, Janet (Roger) Carr, of Olathe, Kan.; sons, David (Cindy), of Kankakee, John (Tammy), of Bourbonnais, and Greg, of Denver, Colo.; daughter-In-law, Jo Lynn, of Fort Collins, Colo.; 12 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew (Jenny), Molly (Tony), Christie, Jake (Jayla), all of Colorado. Lyndsay (Jason) Tincher, of Valparaiso, Ind., Mark (Kristine) of Bradley, Jennifer Mackin, of Bourbonnais, Nick (Myra), of Essex, Stephanie, Sarah (Max) Williams, and Meghan (Nick) Elliott, all of Kankakee; and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, James J. Benoit, of Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Benoit, of California; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Edward; one son, E. Thomas Billadeau; one daughter, Patricia Billadeau; one sister, Helen McKenna; and three brothers, Frank, Patrick and Martin Benoit.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

The family requests that face masks please be worn.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

