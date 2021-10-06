BOURBONNAIS — Lloyd Pastorel, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Oct. 4, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Kankakee, the son of William and Catherine Ralph Pastorel.

Lloyd worked for Hostess Bakery for 10 years. He retired from Commonwealth Edison after 28 years of service.

He enjoyed playing cards, gardening and was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Pastorel, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Brian Pastorel, of Bourbonnais, and Keith Pastorel, of Kankakee; one sister, Karen Landry, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Jean Anderson, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Brandon (Viky) Pastorel, of Champaign, and Wesley Pastorel, Dawson Pastorel and Melissa Pastorel, all of Kankakee; and two great-grandchildren, Harper Pastorel, of Champaign, and Kingston Bass, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one infant brother; five brothers-in-law, David Brammer, Robert Anderson, Donald (Carol) Brammer, Don (Grace) Tibbie and Ronald (Nancy) Trepanier; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melvin and Hazel Allen Brammer.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.