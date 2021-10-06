Leslie Barnlund

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Leslie D. “Les” Barnlund, 74, of Simpsonville, S.C., and formerly of Martinton, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 26, 2021.

He was born in Watseka, the son of Vivian and Byron (Seibring) Barnlund. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Mary Barnlund (married Nov. 14, 1986, in Kankakee); daughters, Lesley Marshall, Stacey Baker (Adam), Amber Barnlund and Holly Barnlund; son, Tim Allsteadt (Jackie); grandchildren, Kirk and Kyle Marshall, Maddie Barnlund, Nichole Poe (Travis), Hallie, Bryce, Jenna, and Tate Baker, Cooper North, Finley Barnlund, and Olivia, Brody, Cason, Claire, and Amelia Allsteadt; great-grandchild, Samuel Poe; sister, Nancy Henneike (Ron); and brother, Roger Barnlund (Pam).

Les was a hard-working man who showed his love in how he lived on a daily basis. He lived for the little moments, the smiles, laughter and the “I Love Yous.” He was selfless, consistent and reliable. Les always showed up and never complained. He had an army of a family that loved him deeply. Les is now resting in eternal peace, where he can walk, talk, farm, drink coffee and protect his family again.

“Don’t be sad I am gone. One day I will meet you in the light.”

Les loved his family. Even as Alzheimer’s stole his mind, his children, and especially his grandchildren, brought him so much joy and always put a smile on his face. His love for life and his family spilled over into everything he did. He was such a gentle, loving, passionate, hard working and God-fearing man. Les will be missed immensely by all who knew him.

In his “spare” time, Les enjoyed farming his family’s farmland in Donovan, driving his Miata, spending time with his grandkids, playing sports and watching his kids play sports, some into their college years. He was a volunteer coach for the YMCA and BBYSL, teaching softball, baseball, and basketball to many children for many, many years, exhibiting the patience of a saint with each and every one.

He had been a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka, and College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais.

Les worked for 31 years at CSL Behring, as a pharmaceutical supervisor.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Watseka Faith Lutheran Church, 425 E. Lincoln Ave., Watseka. A luncheon for all will follow.

Memorials may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC 29356 or Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka.

Funeral arrangements are by Palmetto Mortuary, Greenville, S.C.