Jennie Townsend

KANKAKEE — Jennie Mae Townsend, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate and Pastor Steven Betts will be the eulogist.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The service will be streamed lived on Zoom: ID 8159392421, password 236905.

Jennie was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Charleston, Mo., the daughter of Elijah and Louise Thomas Betts.

She had worked as a farmer, daycare provider and landlord.

Jennie was married in 1957, in Charleston, Mo., to Edgar Townsend Sr. He preceded her in death.

She had been a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Opportunity Church of God in Christ in Charleston, Mo.

Jennie loved to travel, to shop and to go to the casino with friends. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

She leaves fond memories with her son, Edgar L. (Mary) Townsend Jr., of Kankakee; her daughter, Sheila (Vincent Ellis) Townsend, of Kankakee; her sisters, Ruth Simpson, of Kankakee, Deborah (Phillip) Turner, of Charleston, Mo., Betty Burns, of Florissant, Mo., Labirdia Moore, of Normandy, Mo., Delores Salmon, of St. Louis, Mo., and Rochelle McVay, of Memphis, Tenn.; brothers, Gary (Carolyn) Betts, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Pastor Steve (Cheryl) Betts, of Charleston, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Edgar, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Wendall; three brothers, Felix, Elijah and Charles; four sisters, Darcus, Jackie, Laurel Lee and Naomi; and her great-grandchild.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.