Doris Kuhn

PEOTONE — Doris Jean (Krohn) Kuhn, 85, of Peotone, passed away Monday (Oct. 4, 2021) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1936, at home in rural Grant Park, the daughter of Albert and Merna (Hamann) Krohn.

Doris grew up on the family farm in Grant Park, where she enjoyed driving the tractor during bailing season.

She was a dedicated life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park (Sollitt).

Doris married Robert T. Kuhn on Aug. 11, 1956, in Wilton Center. He passed away Dec. 24, 1992.

She worked for the Peotone 207U School District for 30 years beginning in 1971 until retiring in 2001.

Doris was a lifelong member of the Peotone community and could always be seen around the town. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She especially loved attending all of her children and grandchildren’s school events.

Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane (Dan Buback) Steinberg, of St. Charles, Mo., Denise (Robert) Astroth, of Peotone, and Donna (Ted) Robbins, of New Lenox; her grandchildren, Dana (Ryan) Sadowski, Brent (Kaitlyn) Steinberg, Shawn (Jenny Feltz) Bartels, Jessica (Jon Lewis) Bartels, Jacob Robbins, Brooke Robbins and Ryan Robbins; her stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Alex and Amanda Astroth; her great-grandchildren, Cole, Easton and Mia Steinberg; a step-great-grandchild, Emory; and her sister, Mary Lou (the late Anthony) Issert, of Peotone.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Dale Steinberg; and a special friend, Maurice Benoit.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church, 11456 N. 11000 E. Road, Grant Park, with the Rev. Cory Estby officiating.

Due to the mandate by the State of Illinois, a face-covering will be required to enter both the funeral home and the church.

Interment will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Grant Park or the wishes of the family.

