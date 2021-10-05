Wayne Milton

WILMINGTON — Wayne Conrad Milton, 94, of Wilmington, passed away Monday morning (Oct. 4, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Born Aug. 2, 1927, in Kankakee, Wayne Conrad was a son of Ellsworth and Valedda (Shreffler) Milton. He was raised in Rockville Township and graduated from Reddick High School with the class of 1945. On Aug. 27, 1949, Wayne married Phyllis Laverne Kamis, and together they made a home and raised a family.

Wayne farmed for the majority of his life, and resided on farms in the Manteno, Ritchie and Symerton areas before retiring to Wilmington. In addition to farming, Wayne in his earlier years, worked at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant as a car blocker, drove a school bus and served as a substitute rural mail carrier. He later gained employment with the City of Wilmington, where he retired as the water plant operator.

One who loved to travel, Wayne also took pleasure in handyman projects, often joking that he could fix anything with duct tape and a Swiss Army knife. Following his formal retirement, he continued to help the family for many years during the harvest season, driving the grain truck to the elevator.

Wayne was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington. He belonged to the Will County Farm Bureau, where he served on the board of directors, was past founding member of the reorganized Catfish Days Committee, past member of the Wilmington Park District and was a former board member of Oakwood Cemetery Association in Wilmington.

Survivors include four children, Penny (Irvin) Holm, Celeste Milton and Vicky (William) Weidling, all of Wilmington, and Heather (Paul) Rogers, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Karen Patterson) Holm, of Palatine, Megan (Joshua) Corlett of Wilmington, Dr. Robert (Dr. Morgan Gonder) Weidling, of Fairway, Kan., and Brooke Rogers, of Ames, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Emma Corlett, and Ingrid Holm; and siblings, Wendell (Patricia) Milton, of Manteno, and Robert Milton, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Phyllis, on Oct. 20, 2020; brothers, Sherman Milton and Dale Milton; sister, Fostine (Wilber) Schwark, and half sister, Vesta (Leonard) Klafta.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.

The Rev. Harriette Cross from the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington will officiate.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, where Wayne will be laid to rest with his late wife, Phyllis.

Pallbearers will be Irvin and Nathaniel Holm. William and Robert Weidling, Paul Rogers, Josh Corlett, and Richard and Brian Milton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington, 401 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, IL 60481.

Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.