Velma LaMontagne

KANKAKEE — Velma M. LaMontagne, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 16, 1933, in L’Erable, the daughter of Phillip and Florence (Ponton) Ponton. Velma married Bernard H. LaMontagne on Sept. 5, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Church in L’Erable.

Velma was a homemaker. She was a former employee of Uarco in Watseka.

She enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking and genealogy. Velma was devoted to her family and grandchildren.

Velma was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, Bernard H. LaMontagne, of Kankakee; three sons and one daughter-in-law, David LaMontagne, of Kankakee, James H. and Sherry LaMontagne, of Grant Park, and Gerald J. LaMontagne, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Derek Beasley, of Flemming Island, Fla., and Samuel H. LaMontagne, of Grant Park; and one sister, Shirley Denoyer, of Paxton.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Mary A. LaMontagne; two brothers, Pete Ponton and Russell Ponton; and one sister, Dorothy Rasmussen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

