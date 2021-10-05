Joyce Menard

BRADLEY — Joyce M. Menard, 98, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at Arcadia of Clifton nursing home.

Joyce was born Aug. 14, 1923, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the daughter of John and Vivian Collins Provot.

She married Alfred Menard on Aug. 7, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Joyce was a homemaker. She also worked at General Foods from 1943 to 1949.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, where she was active in the CCW.

Joyce enjoyed crocheting, reading, cross stitching, doing crossword puzzles and flower gardening. She also liked riding bikes and taking walks. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.

Surviving are one son, Tom (Brenda) Menard, of Hudson, Fla.; four daughters, Carol (Jim) Rodgers, of Limestone, Michele (Greg) Osenga, of Bourbonnais, Theresa (Jim) Long, of Kankakee, and Chris Menard, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Mark (Caroline) Viers, Brian (Sharon) Viers, Heather (Greg) Patterson, Jerrad Bohlmann, Gina (Aric) Alborn, Jake (Tanhya) Osenga, Gen Long, April Boudreau and Austin (Emily) Coffey; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Dorothy “Dottie” LaPorte-Husser, of Arizona; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jean Provot.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Alzehimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

